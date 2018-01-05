Courtney Stodden Begs Ex-Husband Doug Hutchison to Take Her Back

After bearing her heart on Instagram last week, Courtney Stodden shared another slew of emotional posts begging her ex-husband Doug Hutchison to take her back.

In the first, she shared a photo from their wedding day in 2011, writing in the caption that she “needs” Hutchison back.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I need this man back in my life. I need him to come help me. I need him to want our marriage to work. He’s been my only solid rock. Doug, if you read this — this is a public cry for your undying love,” she wrote.

In another post, she shared a tearful video admitting that she realized at the last minute before their divorce that she wants to reconcile.

“Obviously I’ve been crying again…and I just want to be honest with you guys about some things,” she began. “Me and my husband have been going through a really rough time, separation, and ultimately divorce in a week. And I like, at the last minute, realized that I don’t want it and I want to try and make things work. Ever since we’ve separated and he’s moved away I’m been depressed and he’s I don’t’ deserve him and I need him back in my life. Help me and be with me and I love him.”

In another post, she shared a quote that read, “A true relationship is two unperfect people refusing to give up on each other.”

“Love isn’t PERFECT. Love doesn’t always make your feel AMAZING about yourself. It’s the amazing imperfections that build TRUE love,” she wrote in the caption.

In recent weeks, Stodden has been opening up about her battle with depression. It began in November, when the 23-year-old posted a photo of herself crying, with the word “Devastated” in the caption. In December, she posted a mysterious black and white photo that included the text, “Depression is hard to kick.”

She gained fame when she married actor Hutchison when she was only 16 years old. The couple is legally separated with a divorce pending. They split up in 2013 after Stodden appeared on Celebrity Big Brother and said she needed to “sow her wild oats” but they reconciled in 2014.

In May 2016, the pair announced they were expecting their first child together; however, Stodden suffered a miscarriage three months into her pregnancy.

Last week, Stodden shared a tearful video sharing her feelings. “I love you guys and I really just want people to know that, like, this isn’t attention seeking at all,” Stodden said. “This is real s–t and what I really feel like. I give so much of myself away to people and then I allow them to come and like abuse it. So I have to learn how to stand on my own two feet. I just want people to know that it’s important to know that.”