Country Star Just Pulled off the Most Elaborate Proposal Ever

Isn’t she lovely! @acmawards @carolineglaser_ #acms A post shared by Colton Swon (@colton.swon) on Apr 2, 2017 at 6:11pm PDT

Most women dream of getting that fairytale wedding proposal and Swon Brothers’ star, Colton Swon, came pretty close with his fiancée, Caroline Glaser.

The couple, who first met while competing on The Voice, went on their first date to a movie theatre outside Nashville. As movie buffs, the two spent a lot of time together watching films on the big screen over the course of their relationship.

When Swon knew he was ready to pop the question to Glaser, he decided to take her back to the same movie theatre where they had their first date.

In an interview with Rare Country, Swon shares that he booked the theatre, made up a bogus showtime and made sure that his beau had no idea what was coming.

“I had a [special] preview made and rented out a theater. We got our Coke and popcorn and all that good stuff. ‘Beauty and the Beast’ started rolling, the preview to that. ‘The Shack’ started rolling, preview to that, and then the third preview was a slideshow of basically our journey together. The last slide was a note she’d written me a long time ago saying ‘Don’t forget to marry me.’ That’s when I did it.”

After she said yes, Glaser and Swon’s families all popped out from where they’d been hiding in the theater. Swon’s brother, Zach Swon, said, “I’m not gonna lie, I teared up. It was pretty emotional.”

She said YES! I get to marry my best friend y’all! I’ve been dreaming her up my whole life and she’s so much more than what my simple mind could come up with.Thank you Lord for this amazing girl and these two amazing families. Forever ain’t long enough. A post shared by Colton Swon (@colton.swon) on Feb 25, 2017 at 3:36pm PST

