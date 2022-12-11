Country Singer Marries in Beautiful Park Wedding

Adam Doleac has found his happily ever after. The country singer wed MacKinnon Morrissey at Eden Gardens State Park in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, after five years of dating. He asked her for her hands in marriage on Feb. 9 at Franklin Theatre in Franklin, Tennessee. Doleac tricked Morrissey into believing she'd be seeing a screening of her favorite movie, The Parent Trap. Her close friends were said to be in attendance. "I was definitely feeling a little nervous waiting on her to get to the theater, but the best kind of nervous," he told PEOPLE at the time. "I had been planning this night for months. I was just so excited, and she couldn't have walked through those doors fast enough."

For Morrissey, having their wedding in Florida was a no-brainer as she has family ties in the state. "Getting married in Florida is super special to us since my mom is born and raised here," she said. "We have vacationed here a lot together!" For their nuptials, Doleac donned a custom blue suit. Morrissey, 29, wore a gown from The Dress Theory in Nashville. She says it was the last gown she tried on. Morrissey is a senior market manager for The Home Edit. They didn't see one another until they met at the altar and took photos afterward.

Doleac's brother and best man, Alex, served as the officiant. For the reception, they dined buffet style and partied with lots of dancing. For a snack, guests were treated to Whataburger "hub chubs," or honey butter chicken biscuits. Morrissey loved the burger chain in college.

Of their love, Morrissey says their love grew during the coronavirus pandemic. "We started this whole music world together and learned so much through that," she explained. "During COVID-19, we got to actually slow down and spend a lot of quality time together, and then February of 2022 felt like the perfect time to get engaged!"