Corey Bohan Fights Back Against Audrina Patridge’s Restraining Order Filing

Corey Bohan has responded to Audrina Patridge‘s domestic violence restraining order.

On Monday, The Hills cast member obtained a temporary restraining order against Bohan and two days later filed for divorce. The court documents reveal Patridge was granted protection for both her and the couple’s daughter Kirra, E! News reports.

She states in the documents that her estranged husband “has become increasingly possessive, angry, agitated and jealous” of her work and travel schedule.

Patridge filed a request for modification, while Bohan filed a response to the consolidated domestic violence case.

Patridge’s new filing states, “On September 18, 2017 this court granted me a temporary restraining order, including orders that Respondent stay at least 100 yards away from my home, work, vehicle, etc.”

She continues, “However the court did not grant an order Respondent move out of my real property.”

She personally owns the the family’s property and in their prenup, it states the house is Patridge’s “separate property” and that Bohan “shall not acquire any interest in my real or personal property.”

While Patridge stays with her parents, Bohan has held her home “hostage” and is making it difficult for her to retrieve her personal belongings.

In response to the MTV personality’s restraining order filing, Bohan says Patridge and her father and brother came to the house to get her things. He claims her father instigated a fight at that time.

Bohan also states that Patridge is attempting to “hijack” his visitation with their daughter since they scheduled a court hearing on the exact day and time he was supposed to visit her in October.

He also says he is trying to get an attorney, but cannot afford one so he wants Patridge to pay him support. Additionally, he believes she is trying to set him up to help with her case with child services.

According to Bohan, the stay away order applies to Patridge’s parents home, not their family home so he is refusing to leave.

On Thursday, Patridge’s attorney Elizabeth Nigro told E! News, “To be clear [the domestic violence restraining order] is not a strategic filing, it’s very difficult for people to go public with these issues. It wasn’t done to hurt Corey or to gain an advantage, it was done to protect their child and to protect Ms. Patridge and that’s it.”

