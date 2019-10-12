Cody Simpson Spills Details on ‘Passionate’ Relationship With Miley Cyrus: ‘We Are Very, Very Happy’

Cody Simpson is speaking out about his whirlwind romance with Miley Cyrus! The singer broke his silence on the now official relationship with the “Slide Away” singer, opening up about their bond in an interview during the Tiffany & Co. Men’s Launch in Los Angeles Friday. The pair were first romantically linked last week when Cyrus and the Australian singer were spotted kissing at a grocery store in Los Angeles. After the photo went viral, Cyrus told critics they should “get used to [her] dating.”

“I’m very happy. We are very, very happy,” Simpson told PEOPLE at the event. “She’s creative. She’s very passionate about what she does, and I’m very similar in that sense. That’s why we get along so well.”

“We just have a ball, yeah, and that’s the most important part of a relationship, you know?” he added.

Simpson also said dating Cyrus is a “different experience” for him, given that he was friends with her long before they took their relationship to the next level.

“The reason why it hasn’t been a really crazy sudden thing is just because we’ve been friends for so long,” he said, adding they “found each other again in a space where we’re both not partying, working real hard, and it just keeps things healthy and it’s good.”

“Any girlfriends I’ve had in the past has always been immediate romance and so it’s a different experience having been friends with somebody before and it developing naturally into something more,” he added.

Simpson also revealed at the event he is releasing a new song next week, which he wrote about Cyrus while she was in the hospital undergoing tonsillitis surgery.

“I wrote her a song this week that she’s pretty much forcing me to put out,” he told the outlet. “She was like, ‘If you don’t put this s— out, I’m putting it out on your behalf for you. I’m getting your Spotify login and doing this s— myself.’”

“It’s something I wrote for her while she was sick this week,” he added, keeping specifics on the track vague.

Despite reports saying the pair were not looking for a serious relationship, Cyrus made things official while in the hospital after she called Simpson her boyfriend in an Instagram Stories post.

The new romance comes after the end of Cyrus’ marriage to Liam Hemsworth in August, which was followed by a whirlwind romance with Kaitlynn Carter.