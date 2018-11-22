Real Life ‘Christmas Chronicles’: See How Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn Are Celebrating Their Holiday

Netflix's The Christmas Chronicles became an instant hit this year when it premiered on the streaming platform, and along with Kurt Russell as Santa Claus, fans were in for another treat when it was revealed at the end of the film that Russell's real-life partner, Goldie Hawn, was cast as Mrs. Claus.

To celebrate Christmas in the real world this year, Hawn and Russell jetted off to Aspen, Colorado, where they were snapped enjoying the scenery on Saturday, Dec. 22.

In photos seen here, the couple walked arm-in-arm as they strolled through the streets of Aspen, with Hawn wearing a white coat with fur trim and Russell in an olive puffer jacket along with a red beanie featuring the word "Wine."

Russell told Parade that spending Christmas in Colorado is a holiday tradition for his family, which includes his and Hawn's son, Wyatt, and the couple's children from previous relationships — Hawn is mom to daughter Kate Hudson and son Oliver Hudson and Russell is dad to son Boston Russell.

"The night before Christmas, we generally are in Colorado on a ranch," he shared. "All the kids are there; it's a family moment. We get the tree trimmed, we have Christmas dinner, we have a fire in the fireplace, and then we pick someone new each year to read ''Twas the Night Before Christmas.'"

Kate Hudson previously referred to the couple's alternate roles as Santa and Mrs. Claus in an Instagram snap she posted of Hawn and Russell spending time with Hudson's newborn daughter, Rani Rose.

"Grandma and Grandpa duty...or should I say Mr and Mrs Claus," Hudson wrote, adding the hashtag #IKnewIt.

(Photo: Instagram / @katehudson)

Along with Hawn and Russell, The Christmas Chronicles also features Oliver Hudson in a brief role, and Kate's son Bing Bellamy is even seen in a quick video clip of children sharing messages to Santa.

Hawn poked some fun at her role in the movie on Instagram this month with a photo from the film of the pair in character, along with the caption, "Never thought I'd be sleeping with Santa!"

Back in March, she shared another photo from filming, posting a shot of herself sitting in the movie's North Pole set with a dog in her lap as she gave her furry friend a kiss.

"Two-timing Kurt on the set of his movie," the actress joked.

(Photo: Instagram / @officialgoldiehawn)

The Christmas Chronicles stars Russell as a modern-day Santa who does his best to get Christmas back on track, and the actor wanted to infuse his Santa with a bit of a different attitude than one might expect.

"I'm not playing him as a jolly, old elf. He's a real person," Russell explained. "He's not what we have made him out to be. Now, some of that's nice and he gets a kick out of some of that, but some of it he really doesn't. So playing with that, I think, is really fun."

Photo Credit: Getty / Jerod Harris