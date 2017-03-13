Christina El Moussa Opens up About Her Messy Split With Tarek

Love ❤️ 💙😍 A post shared by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Mar 9, 2017 at 6:44am PST

Christina El Moussa is feeling “really good” following her split from husband and co-star of HGTV‘s Flip or Flop, Tarek.

Entertainment Tonight caught with the mom of two at the All-Star Chef Classic at L.A. Live on Saturday, where she opened up about her and her ex’s now-amicable relationship.

“Honestly, I’m doing really good. I’m in a really good place,” Christina told ET correspondant, Lauren Zima. “The kids are happy, they’re healthy, Tarek and I are in a good spot. We have a lot of things that we’re working on, cool things coming in the future, so we’re just looking forward.”

The pair, who are currently filming season seven of their popular home renovation show have been back at work with their amazing crew as Moussa shares, “everything is super upbeat and light.”

“Tarek and I have worked together for 10 years, and we’re going to continue to work together,” she said. “We’re getting along really, really well right now.”

In addition to keeping the kids as their number one priority, she credits letting go of past resentment for their positive attitude when looking ahead.

“We are going to be in each other’s lives for forever, so we just decided to put the past in the past and move on,” she said.

Moussa shares she and Tarek are very communicative, especially when it comes to co-parenting.

“We both travel a lot, so we’re very flexible with our schedules,” she explained. “We both put the kids first we just decided to really get on the same page and both make sure we’re doing the best we can.”

When asked how she keeps positive, Moussa said it was her kids, 100 percent.

“They are the biggest joy in my life and they are just happy fun amazing kids.”

But she admits, it certainly wasn’t easy breaking the news to them.

“I think when we first told Taylor we were not getting back together, that we’re going to be living apart, that was tough,” she said. “It took a few months to get to where we are now, but I’m not going to lie, that was difficult.”

In addition to filming the show and raising her kids, Moussa has plans for a book—a project she looks at as a coping mechanism.

“Going through a divorce is tough on anyone, so I’m just kind of writing about some of the experiences that I’ve had and things that have really helped me cope, and just hoping I can help people going through similar situations,” she said. “Putting the kids first and recognizing the fact that we need to be happy, healthy,” she said.

Other things that have been helpful are yoga as Moussa shares it helped relieve a lot of stress and guide her to a place where she has control over her emotions.

Christina adds that following the split, she and Tarek surprisingly didn’t receive much backlash from viewers. In fact, “the majority 99%” has been very positive.

“People grew up with our family,” she said. “They just want what’s best for us. I’ve had a lot of outreach, a lot of very positive messages from people that have been in similar circumstances and, you know, just — they are keeping us in their thoughts and prayers which has helped a lot.”

