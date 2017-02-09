Chrissy Teigen Has the Best Reaction to Her Super Bowl Wardrobe Malfunction

Super Bowl Nipplegate has returned!

Chrissy Teigen was watching the New England Patriots play the Atlanta Falcons with her husband John Legend while the camera panned to her and caught her wardrobe malfunction.

The model went braless under a fishnet top with a jacket and her nipple was briefly exposed, but she couldn’t care less. That is just one of the qualities we adore about Teigen in addition to her incredible style. Luckily, for all those Teigen style fans, we have all the shoppable Womanista Approved picks from her from her go-to moisturizer to what she wore on the red carpet. Hopefully, these won’t leave you in her same Super Bowl malfunction predicament.

A Twitter user noticed her malfunction and tweeted a zoomed-in video to Teigen and her hubby. She retweeted the video and responded, “boom goes the dynamite.”

The last Super Bowl Nipplegate scandal occurred at the 2004 Super Bowl halftime show when Justin Timberlake exposed Janet Jackson’s nipple.

boom goes the dynamite https://t.co/WAExp536Q7 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 6, 2017

