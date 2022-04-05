Chrissy Teigen Reveals Private Moment She Won't Share With Anybody, Including John Legend

✖

Chrissy Teigen is an open book. The model has shared nearly every aspect of her personal life with fans in revealing interviews and on social media. She's been open about her thriving relationship with singer John Legend and they are for sure couple's goals for many. But there's one thing Teigen refuses to do in front of her husband and has succeeded at such in their long term relationship. She made the admission during a a conversation about motherhood with Chelsea Hirschhorn, the Founder + CEO of Frida, as well as Jeannie Mai Jenkins, and Serena Williams.

"[I have a] 16 year streak of no pooping in front of John," the 36-year-old said. "I'm gross about a lot of things, but this is the only one I hold on to." Though she slipped up once during the birth of one of her children and she's not happy about it. "Every single capillary in my face burst because I was trying to not poop on the table so badly," she joked, Entertainment Tonight reports.

The couple have been married since 2013 and are parents to daughter Luna, 5, and son Miles, 3. She noted that giving birth while it's a beautiful experience it's also less than glamorous. "[If I] could give one pregnancy experience to John, it would be my vagina ripping to my butt," she said. "Seeing how John handles a stubbed toe, I know he would never be able to handle it."

She continued: "The way to build confident people and mothers is by being able to commiserate and create a bond," she said. "Pooping on the table wasn't talked about and it's nice to be real, especially after seeing how filtered everything is all the time, whether it's actually filtering or the filter of words on Instagram that makes you think you're the only one experiencing something."

Legend and Teigen have shared secrets to their successful marriage over the years. For legend, it's the simple things that go the distance. "Being considerate, listening to your partner and making sure their needs are met," he once said, per Hola Magazine.