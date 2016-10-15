Chrissy Teigan and John Legend Celebrate Baby Luna’s 6-Month Birthday

(Photo: @chrissyteigen)

John and Chrissy have long been one of social media’s favorite couples with their hilarious and relatable twitter banter but 6 months ago they became one of our favorite celebrity families, too!

Baby Luna was born in April and is the first child for the couple. They just celebrated her first half year of life with Luna’s first ever trip to the park, Us Weekly reports.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Legend went on The Ellen Degeneres Show recently and his adoration for her was evident,

She’s pretty chill so far, and I’m the chill one, of course. Luna, she smiles a lot … [she’s] got a good temperament so far. We’re knocking on wood though, ’cause you never know. They got time.”

He shared a sweet photo of his girls on his Instagram to celebrate the big milestone.

6 months old! A photo posted by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Oct 14, 2016 at 3:03pm PDT

Teigan recorded an adorable Boomerang of her and Luna at a NYC park.

I can’t believe you have been making me laugh and smile and extremely sleepy for 6 months now! First trip to the park. Best NYC stroll day ever. I love you, my Lu! A video posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Oct 14, 2016 at 1:45pm PDT

The couple were very open about their struggle to concieve a child after they were married and eventually opted to have a girl viaIVF with preimplantation genetic diagnosis (PGD).