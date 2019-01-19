Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Confirm Romance With a Kiss

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger were spotted locking lips this week, seemingly confirming their new romance. After the two had a romantic picnic date earlier this summer, the Guardians of the Galaxy star, 39, and daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger, 28, showed some PDA while taking Pratt’s son, Jack, to church.

See a photo of the two kissing here.

After the service, the new couple and Jack were seen getting frozen yogurt together. Schwarzenegger donned a ruffled yellow floral sundress with a jean jacket tied around her waist while Pratt wore dark jeans and a dark v-cut t-shirt.

PEOPLE reports that they were set up by Schwarzenegger’s mother, Maria Shriver.

“Maria helped set them up,” a source told the magazine. “It’s still new.”

The insider added that Pratt and Schwarzenegger have been on “multiple dates,” though they were only seen once in the park. The picnic date consisted of riding in Pratt’s red pick-up truck to a cozy park bench in Santa Barbara, California, where they ate sandwiches, apples and potato chips.

Schwarzenegger is the first woman Pratt has been seen publicly with since his split from Anna Faris after nine years of marriage. Pratt and Paris share 5-year-old son Jack. The two announced their separation almost a year ago, in early August 2017.

In a joint message posted to social media by Pratt, they said, “Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed.”

The message continued, “Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward.”

Lastly, the message said, “We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another.”

After marrying in 2009, they welcomed Jack in 2012, who was born preterm. Because of Jack’s condition at birth, Pratt was quoted as saying that the circumstance “really defined” his faith and that the couple “prayed a lot” because of it.

Faris has been dating cinematographer Michael Barrett, with paparazzi catching glimpses of them all the way from October to present.

Rumors of Pratt dating Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke were debunked by Gossip Cop last month. An article from Woman’s Day, which is not available online, reportedly cited an anonymous source (that Gossip Cop branded as “questionable”) who said Pratt was into Clarke.

Neither Pratt nor Schwarzenegger have commented on their apparent new relationship.