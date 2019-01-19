Chris Pratt Celebrates Thanksgiving With Girlfriend Katherine Schwarzenegger’s Family

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger spent some quality time with her family over the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Jurassic World star and the author were seen watching her brothers, Patrick and Christopher Schwarzenegger, play football with their friends on Thursdays.

See the photos of the couple, released by E! News, here.

The couple were seen alongside her mother, Maria Shriver watching the action during the special holiday moment. Pratt and Katherine were photographed holding hands as they went for a hike with her earlier in the day.

The new photos come just over a week after the couple had a double date with her dad, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and his girlfriend Heather Milligan. The foursome enjoyed a breakfast meal together at Fairmont Miramar Hotel & bungalows in Santa Monica, Calif.

“Chris and Katherine met up with Arnold and his girlfriend Heather for Sunday breakfast at the FIG restaurant,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “Arnold seemed happy that Chris and Katherine joined him.”

Pratt and Katherine have only been together for a short time but reports recently surfaced that claim the couple is quickly headed toward an engagement.

“Everything seems to click with them and works. They have the same values, lifestyle and priorities,” a source told E! News, adding that Katherine is “very bonded” to Chris’ son Jack, who he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris. “She has always been good with children, but she really shines and has stepped into this role perfectly. She knows her place with him and is there to have fun and support him.”

“From the moment they met, it just seemed different for Katherine,” the source added. “This is definitely the most serious relationship she has had.”

“They haven’t been together that long but everyone is rooting for an engagement to happen soon.”

Rumors of the couple getting together first surfaced in June when they were photographed having a picnic together near Santa Barbara, California. Since then, the couple has been spotted around town, going on dates and attending church services. They were reportedly set up by Shriver.

The couple have also spent time with Pratt’s family.

“Katherine has spent time with Chris’ family and they all love her too,” the insider said. “She fits in really well with them and vice versa.”

In early November, a judge officially dissolved Pratt’s marriage to Anna Faris, with the couple deciding to share joint and physical custody of little Jack.