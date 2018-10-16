Chris Pratt and Anna Faris Finalize Divorce

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris have reportedly finalized their divorce through an expedited process.

Pratt and Faris split up in August of 2017, and Pratt officially filed for divorce in December. According to a report by TMZ, Faris’ lawyer, Laura Wasser, asked the judge in their case to remove it from the system on Monday. She requested a private judge handle their case, allowing them to side-step the heavily clogged court system and have a little more privacy as they go through this change.

The outlet reports that the divorce is now final, leaving no marital ties between Pratt and Faris. Still, the two share a son — 6-year-old Jack — and will likely remain tied to each other through their custody arrangement, which is some form of joint legal and physical custody.

TMZ reports that private judges are somewhat common in celebrity divorce proceedings. The same attorney, Wasser, arranged a similar deal for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner in their divorce, which is still ongoing. Pratt and Faris, meanwhile, used the extra attention to speed things long. They reportedly signed the final documents in their case on Monday.

Faris and Pratt had a pre-nuptial agreement as well, spelling out the terms of their split from the beginning. They had already determined how their property and assets would be divided between them, and sources close to the couple said that the whole process was “totally amicable.”

Both Pratt and Faris are in new relationships these days. Faris is spending a lot of time with cinematographer Michael Barrett. Their fast romance reportedly caused some friction at first, as Jack even spent Father’s Day with Faris and Barrett. However, Pratt made the best of that June Sunday, which he reportedly spent with his new girlfriend, Katherine Schwarzenegger.

After just a few months, sources close to Pratt have told Entertainment Tonight that he and Schwarzenegger are “inseparable.” They spend as much time together as possible, and Pratt has even won over Schwarzenegger’s mother, Maria Shriver.

“The moment Chris and Katherine started dating, everything fell into place and they seemed inseparable,” an insider said earlier this month. “They just love each other’s company and have so much in common.”

Of course, the source confirmed that no new romance could distract Pratt from fatherhood.

“Chris is dedicated to co-parenting and he’s a huge support to Anna,” the source said. “Their break wasn’t easy and they both want to be the best parents they can be. Chris is dedicated to juggling career, family and Katherine.”