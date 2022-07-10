Alba Baptista on How 'Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris' Embodies Going After One's Dreams (Exclusive)

Alba Baptista is in a new film all about aspiring for one's dreams. The Portugal native is starring alongside Lesley Manville in Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris, an enchanting tale of a seemingly ordinary British housekeeper whose dream to own a couture Christian Dior gown takes her on an extraordinary adventure to Paris. The movie is based on the 1958 novel Mrs. Arris Goes to Paris by Paul Gallico. Baptista, who rose to fame in Portuguese telenovelas and series such as A Impostora, Filha da Lei, A Criação, and Jogo Duplo. Ahead of the film's release, PopCulture.com spoke with the actress about his role in the film and what she has next in-store.

PC: How was filming Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris?

AB: It was nice. It was a dream. Of course, it was during COVID times, so we had a couple of restraints in terms of the social element to it, but it was an absolute dream to live in the 1950s for two months.

What about the storyline and the character of Natasha did you register with the most?

I think I resonated with the internal battle of genuinely enjoying the creative process within your industry but being fearful of the exposition of it and battling with that. So that was something I could resonate with.

How was working with the rest of the cast?

It was amazing. It was a perfect cast. Everyone was so lovely. It was a very family environment job, and Leslie was obviously an impeccable leader that we couldn't have asked for a better one.

Obviously, the film centers on the main character saving all of their funds for this specific dress. So just for fun, what's the one expensive item of clothing or accessory from a designer that you hope to one day buy, and why?

Well, I would love to maybe buy one of Dior's maybe 1950s – something from their collection. I think they have such amazing pieces of art made from that time. And I can't tell you something specific. I'd have to think about it and get back to you.

What lessons do you feel that this particular film teaches the audience that will ultimately watch this?

To just always dare to follow your dreams, no matter the age or social status. I think it's a beautiful thing to choose to go through a road that's perhaps a bit uncertain.

And I'm sure you can relate to that, as well, especially being in entertainment with such an uncertain, nontraditional career choice.

Yes, absolutely. I have no idea what my next year is going to be.

Well, speaking of you not having any idea what your next year is going to be like, one of the things that I found very fascinating about you and interesting, is that you speak a lot of different languages. How do you feel as if your background benefits your work? Do you feel as if it helps and opens the door for different jobs, or do you feel that sometimes it could potentially work against you? Are you finding a good balance there?

I think it's a positive thing if I allow it to be. I think if I search for roles of that nature, which I would obviously love to explore, to act in all of these different languages, and slowly I'm getting there, but there's time. Yes, there's a beauty to the uncertainty of this industry.

And although you're uncertain, what are some dream projects that you have in the works? What roles would you like to play moving forward?

I can't answer that question directly. I've grown to find that the most unexpected roles were roles that I never knew I wanted. So any type of diversity within roles is something that I ambition for. It's to not stay in a certain pattern, but get outside my comfort zone.