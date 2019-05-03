Charlize Theron Breaks Silence About Angelina Jolie Feud, Brad Pitt Dating Rumors

Long Shot star Charlize Theron finally broke her silence on her alleged feud with Angelina Jolie and rumors she is dating Jolie’s ex-husband, Brad Pitt.

While on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen Thursday night, Theron was asked if the stories about her not getting along with Jolie were made up.

“Oh, 100 percent,” the Oscar-winner replied.

“I don’t know her very well – I know her from events – but she’s always so lovely,” Theron continued. “We’re not friends or hang out, but she’s never been nothing but gracious and lovely and warm.”

Theron also laughed off the rumors that she is dating Pitt, pointing out that she has been single for years.

“I’ve been single for 10 years, it’s not a long shot. Somebody just needs to grow a pair and step up,” Theron previously told Entertainment Tonight early last month. “I’m shockingly available.”

Rumors that Pitt and Theron started dating began in January, with one U.K. tabloid claiming they were introduced by Theron’s ex, Sean Penn, and began a “serious romance” during the holiday season. However, another source told PEOPLE the two had not seen each other since they filmed a commercial for watchmaker Breitling last year with Adam Driver.

“Brad and Charlize have known each other for years and recently became even better friends after working together,” a source told Entertainment Tonight in January. “They enjoy each other’s company and connect on many levels. Brad and Charlize have a lot of mutual friends and share their love of acting, but neither of them are ready for a serious relationship right now.”

The source said Pitt does not want to date an actress, after his previous marriages to Jolie and Jennifer Aniston.

“He’s tried that route already, and while he loved both Jen [Aniston] and Angelina [Jolie] very much, and he grew tremendously as a person with both women, he is ready fo something different,” the source continued. “At the moment, he is all about his career and his children. He is working on several projects and spends every moment he can with his kids.”

Theron has not been in a long-term relationship with anyone since Stuart Townsend, whom she dated from 2002 to 2010. She dated Penn from 2013 to 2015. Theron has two adopted children, Jackson and August.

Last month, Theron told the Daily Mail she was raising Jackson, 7, as a girl. When Jackson was 3 years old, Theron realized Jackson is transgender.

“I have two beautiful daughters who, just like any parent, I want to protect and I want to see thrive,” Theron explained. “They were born who they are and exactly where in the world both of them get to find themselves as they grow up, and who they want to be. And I will do everything in my power for my kids to have that right and to be protected within that.”

Theron’s new movie, Long Shot with Seth Rogen, is now in theaters.

Photo credit: Bravo