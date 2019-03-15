Chance the Rapper and Wife Kirsten Corley Expecting Baby No. 2

Another baby is on the way for Chance the Rapper, with the musician sharing that he and his wife, Kirsten Corley, are expecting their second child.

The 25-year-old rapper made the announcement on Instagram on Thursday, posting a screenshot of his Notes app that read, “We pregnant again. It’s a girl. JESUS CHRIST. WE LOVE YOU GOD.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the caption, Chance, whose real name is Chancelor Bennett, revealed his daughter’s due date, writing, “New baby droppin September.”

Corley also shared the news on her private Instagram account, posting a photo of herself in a bikini with a baby bump and writing, “Oh yeah, we’re pregnant.”

Chance and Corley previously welcomed daughter Kensli in 2015. The proud dad occasionally shares photos of Kensli on Instagram, though he initially kept her out of the public eye.

The baby news comes less than one weekend after Chance and Corley tied the knot surrounded by family and friends. On Friday, Chance shared a video of the romantic nuptials, which were held at the Resort at Pelican Hill in Newport Beach, California amidst lavish white decorations.

“It’s ok, if you’re coming with me,” he captioned the clip.

View this post on Instagram It’s ok, if you’re coming with me. A post shared by Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) on Mar 15, 2019 at 6:47am PDT

Guests at the bash included comedian Dave Chappelle and gospel star Kirk Franklin, as well as Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West.

Chance and Corley originally met in 2003, when the rapper was 9 years old. The couple began dating in 2013 and became engaged in July 2018. On Twitter recently, Chance shared that he knew he would marry Corley when they first met at a party his mother brought him to and he saw Corley performing karaoke. Instead of joining in like he normally would, he stood back.

“This wasn’t the time or place,” he wrote. “Not just because it wasn’t my party, not because it was their moment to dance, not even cause I was nervous about dancing in front of folks.”

“Its (sic) cause I knew I was gonna marry that girl. And I aint wanna jump the gun,” Chance continued. “So I shook my head with anxiety, moved to the back of the crowd and never even introduced myself. 16 years later its happening This wknd is the time, and the place is my wedding. I’m gonna dance with my wife because this is my destiny.”

The Chicago Tribune reported that the couple has been legally married since Dec. 27 after a civil ceremony at the Cook County clerk’s office.

Photo Credit: Getty / Gilbert Carrasquillo