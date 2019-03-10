Chance the Rapper Marries Longtime Girlfriend Kirsten Corley

Chance the Rapper has married long-time girlfriend, Kristen Corley.

Chance the Rapper, whose real name is Chancellor Bennett, has known Corley for 16 years. The two childhood sweethearts officially tied the knot this Saturday, Corley revealed in a post on her private Instagram account. It showed the two walking down the aisle, Corley in a strapless white dress, Bennett in a white tuxedo.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Mr. and Mrs.,” she wrote in the caption. The wedding comes just after Bennett gushed about his and Corley’s adorable meet-cute in a Twitter thread on Wednesday.

Bennett and Corley have been together since 2013. The two reconnected at the SXSW Music Festival in Austin, Texas, and soon met up back home in Chicago as well. They now have a 3-year-old daughter named Kensli, and they are one of social media’s favorite tight-knit celebrity families.

As Bennett revealed online, however, their history goes back at least nine years before that. The rapper posted a picture of Corley as a child, followed by a series of screenshots from the iOS Notes app, explaining the origin story for his lifelong romance.

“So this photo was taken on the day that I first met my wife!” he wrote. “In the year 2003, my mom used to work as a real estate agent at a black owned franchise… One night, she took my dad and my brother and I to one of her office parties to get better acquainted with her co-workers.”

Bennett confessed that he was probably not the most attentive kid at the office party. He was 9 years old, and guessed that he spent the night “probably playing a Gameboy in a corner or eating candy.”

That all changed when Corley made her grand entrance.

“Out of nowhere, we were all told to make room, to spread out and make a circle for a presentation. This is where my memory comes back in a photographic manner. We were instructed to make way for an exclusive performance by DESTINY’S CHILD!!”

It turned out that the office was actually being treated to a Destiny’s Child lip-sync performance by Corley and her friends. He described the moment of singular clarity when he laid eyes on his wife-to-be.

“Now I’m locking eyes with the prettiest girl I ever seen in my almost-a-decade of life on earth,” he recalled. “I really shouldn’t even say locked eyes cause really, I was just staring at her; as she and her girls were conquering this choreography and mastering the art of lip-synching (sic) in a way that even the most professional performers have yet to accomplish.”

Bennett explained that, at the time, he had every reason to join the girls in their impromptu dance performance. He said that he had already won two dance competitions at the time, and his dad had a habit of prompting him to perform at parties. However, the nerves he felt that day were beyond his usual anxiety.

“This wasn’t the time or place. Not just because it wasn’t my party, not just because it was their moment to dance, not even cause I was nervous about dancing in front of folks. Its cause I knew I was gonna marry that girl. And I ain’t wanna jump the gun. So I shook my head with anxiety, moved to the back of the crowd and never even introduced myself.”

The story has a happy ending 16 years in the making, however, as Bennett explained that he would be dancing with Corley at their wedding this weekend. The post served as his announcement of their wedding.

“16 years later it’s happening,” he wrote. “This [weekend] is the time, and the place is my wedding. I’m gonna dance with my wife because this is my destiny.”