Cause of Death Revealed for ‘American Idol’s Robin Kaye and Husband Thomas Deluca

American Idol music supervisor Robin Kaye and her husband, Thomas Deluca causes of deaths have been revealed. PEOPLE reports that Kaye and Deluca, both 70, died at their Encino, Calif., home of multiple gunshot wounds that they sustained after encountering a break-in on July 10.

An autopsy reveals that Deluca died within seconds of being shot. Kaye, a music composer, died minutes after sustaining her gunshot wounds.

The manner of death for both Deluca and Kaye is listed as homicide. The autopsy reports they died within minutes of the shootings, with their date of death recorded as July 14. They were cremated on July 23.

On the day of their murder, the couple are said to have arrived home after a grocery run to find an intruder. Shortly thereafter, they were shot multiple times in the head, execution-style, with their own gun that was reportedly in the home. The police report notes their front door had been left unlocked and their alarm disabled.

Two 911 calls were received from their $4.5 million home more than once on July 10. It wasn’t until police were alerted to a need for a welfare check that their bodies were discovered four days later.

22-year-old Raymond Boodarian was charged with their killings days later. His hearing was suspended, and he was sent to a mental health facility to undergo evaluation, but he remains held without bail until he appears in mental health court on September 3. In a separate exclusive from PEOPLE, it’s reported that just a day before their murders, Kaye and Deluca attended a Community Police Advisory Board meeting to discuss the frightening increase in local break-ins and the recent rash of crimes. They’d also been victims of an attempted burglary the year before and remained active in trying to find solutions to crime in the area via city council meetings and beyond.