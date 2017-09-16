Casey Affleck and Summer Phoenix Finalize Divorce After Private Settlement

Casey Affleck is officially back on the market.

The Oscar winner and Summer Phoenix finalized their divorce on Friday, according to PEOPLE.

Their prearranged confidential settlement states Affleck, 40, will pay his now ex-wife, 37, spousal and child support.

Previous court documents reveal the couple officially separated in November 2015, but publicly announced their split last March. Their separation comes after nearly 10 years of marriage and 16 years together.

“Casey Affleck and Summer Phoenix have amicably separated. They remain very close friends,” Affleck’s rep told PEOPLE at the time.

The couple shares two sons, 13-year-old Indiana and 9-year-old Atticus.

Affleck and Joaquin Phoenix’s little sister began dating in 2000. They tied the knot in 2006 and were last seen publicly together in 2014.

Earlier this year, Affleck was faced with resurfaced accusations of sexual harassment as he was campaigning for the Academy Award for Best Actor, which he later won. The alleged incidents happened while he was directing the 2010 film, I’m Still Here (which coincidentally starred Joaquin). The couple was married at the time of the alleged incidents.

