Carrie Underwood’s Husband Mike Fisher Breaks His Silence Following Stanley Cup Loss

Thank you preds fans for an unforgettable year! You brought passion like the NHL has never seen before and made me so proud to wear the jersey! You guys made this experience the best year of my career and can’t thank you enough for the support and for the memories that I’ll never forget!! #smashville #standwithus A post shared by Mike Fisher (@mfisher1212) on Jun 14, 2017 at 8:21am PDT

After suffering a devastating loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins this past Sunday in Game 6 of the NHL’s Stanley Cup Finals, Nashville Predators captain, Mike Fisher is taking to social media to thank fans for an “unforgettable season.”

Since the team’s immense loss, we’ve heard from several players on and off the ice, but it wasn’t until this Wednesday that Fisher finally opened up and shared some heartfelt words for his fans on Instagram.

Videos by PopCulture.com

MORE: Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley to Host the CMA Awards for the 10th Consecutive Year

Posting a beautiful photo of the team’s home at the Nashville Bridgestone Arena, Fisher thanked fans and wrote, “You brought passion like the NHL has never seen before and made me so proud to wear the jersey! You guys made this experience the best year of my career and can’t thank you enough for the support and for the memories that I’ll never forget!!”

To conclude his message he added hashtags for “smashville” and the mantra, “stand with us.”

Fisher, who is also known as the husband of country superstar, Carrie Underwood, focused more of his message to fans on the recent hockey season and not the speculation of a possible retirement that The Tennessean is hinting at as his contract expires at the end of this month.

Underwood, who was very expressive of her love for the team this season, has been quiet on social media for the most, but the two have definitely been spending time together since his loss at Game 6.

The 34-year-old former American Idol shared a sweet snap of the two with the caption, “Had a lovely night last night celebrating with the players, wives and staff of the [Predators] …oh, as well as with this hunk! We are so thankful for such an incredible season and the amazing group of people we got to spend it with!”

Had a lovely night last night celebrating with the players, wives and staff of the @predsnhl …oh, as well as with this hunk! We are so thankful for such an incredible season and the amazing group of people we got to spend it with! 💛💙 #blessed A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Jun 14, 2017 at 11:53am PDT

Related:

Carrie Underwood Celebrates Her Husband’s Big Win in True Fan Fashion

Brad Paisley Helps Fan Set up the Perfect Proposal During His Concert

Watch: Carrie Underwood Surprises Husband’s Fans With Performance