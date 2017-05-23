Carrie Underwood Celebrates Her Husband’s Big Win in True Fan Fashion

Golden Girls! #NSHvsANA #PredsPride A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on May 22, 2017 at 6:01pm PDT

If you ever wondered who hockey player Mike Fisher’s biggest fan is, look no further than his country superstar wife, Carrie Underwood.

Underwood was, of course, in the stands cheering on her man when the Nashville Predators (Fisher’s team), defeated the Anaheim Ducks 6-3 on Monday night and earned its first-ever trip to the finals.

And her celebrations after the win? Absolutely priceless.

“Wow…this crowd is amazing!!!! Oh yeah, the team isn’t too bad, either!” Underwood captioned an Instagram video Monday night.

Underwood was totally decked out for the occasion with a Predators jacket a hat that read “Catchin’ Ducks” – a reference to the opposing team, and even a “PREDicure” nail look that was pure perfection.

Supportive doesn’t even begin to cover how much Underwood reps her man’s career. President of the Mike Fisher Fan Club might be a little more accurate. Regardless, it’s an exciting win for the Predators and we are wishing them the best of luck in the Finals!

