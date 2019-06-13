Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson Officially Move in Together

Cara Delevingne and girlfriend Ashley Benson have officially moved in together.

The Pretty Little Liars actress “sold her house in Los Angeles” a source told Us Weekly. “She moved into Cara’s place there.”

The two were recently spotted carrying a leather BDSM bench into their West Hollywood home. The two were giggling as they carried it in.

That comes just two months after the 26-year-old supermodel admitted she’d rather have sex these days than go out.

“I used to go to clubs but I’d rather have sex than go out now,” she confessed on RuPaul Charles’ podcast, What’s The Tee?

She admitted that physical affection is the best “gift” someone could give her and prefers that over old ways.

“I’m very good at giving love and not at receiving it,” Delevingne admitted. “I find it quite difficult to receive pleasure and love and things like that, so I love to give.”

“Part of sex — that connection — is feral. You meet someone but when you go in the bedroom, it’s another animal,” she continued. “To me, that is so interesting. There are certain people who are super-sexy and they flirt with you, then you have sex with them and they are terrible.”

“But I like people who seem really prudish then, when they get to the bedroom, they’re like, ‘What?!’ It’s like a whole transformation,” she added.

She went on to explain how she’s found someone in the past who can satisfy her in all the ways, but not quite like Benson.

“I’m always very submissive with men,” Delevigne admitted — as she identifies as sexually fluid. “But with women, I’m the opposite. So it’s weird.”

Not long ago, she had to clap back at a few online trolls when she called Benson her “true love.”

“You are f—ing disgusting! If you have a problem with true love then come and say this s— to my face instead [of] pathetically hating through Instagram,” she responded. “I genuinely feel sorry for you both, you are clearly not happy with our lives and have far too my time on your hands. Maybe get a hobby that doesn’t involve being homophobic and hating others for being happy.”

The happy couple first sparked rumors of romance after they were both seen leaving Kylie Jenner‘s 21st birthday party back in August 2018. Two months after that, one source came out and said that they were so happy together.

“Ashley and Cara are dating. This is the first girl she’s ever dated,” the source admitted. “This relationship with Cara is the first time she’s been in a healthy relationship and she feels as if it’s really easy with her.”