Cameron Diaz Reveals First Meeting Husband Benji Madden, Why He’s Different From Twin Brother

Cameron Diaz swore off marriage and children. But thanks to her husband Benji Madden, she changed her mind and is now living the life she never dreamed of. The couple married in 2015. They quietly welcomed their first child in 2019, a daughter Raddix, when Diaz was 47. Now, Diaz is opening up about first meeting Madden.

Diaz first met Madden through her now-sister-in-law, Nicole Richie, who is married to Madden’s twin brother Joel. “I met mine through my now sister-in-law and brother-in-law, I met them first and then they didn’t set us up but we were in the same room because of them, and then we found each other,” she explained, as reported by People magazine during an appearance on Anna Faris’ podcast.

Despite Madden being a twin, she says the brothers are polar opposites, and she’s not attracted to his twin. “They’re not the same, they’re so different,” Diaz said. “Even though they’re twins, they’re very, very different obviously. I saw him [Benji] walking towards me and I was like, ‘Huh, he’s hot, I haven’t seen him before.’ But then when I saw him, like who he was, that’s what made me really be like, ‘Oh you, you’re special, you’re the guy, you’re the hidden gem in my life,’” she gushed.

The couple met in 2014 before marrying a year later. They wed at their home Beverly Hills home in front of 100 guests, including celebrity friends Reese Witherspoon, Gwyneth Paltrow, Lionel Richie, Judd Apatow, and Drew Barrymore. Joel served as Benji’s best man.

“[Marriage] was the biggest thing I’ve done in my 40s, and it opened me up in different ways,” Cameron later told Harper’s Bazaar. “It’s pretty awesome. I didn’t think it was something I’d do, and I don’t know if I’d have done it if I hadn’t met my husband. It was a surprise.”