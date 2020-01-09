Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden: New ‘Family’ Details Come Out

On Friday, Jan. 3, Cameron Diaz and husband Benji Madden announced that they had welcomed a daughter, sharing that they are now parents to a baby girl named Raddix Madden. Diaz and Madden married in 2015, and according to a source, the couple has always wanted to start a family.

A source told PEOPLE that Diaz and Madden have been “focused on having a family” since their wedding and are “getting healthy, lowering stress levels and doing everything to be positive.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The couple was able to keep their baby news extremely private, with another source telling PEOPLE, “Their close friends are extremely loyal, so it’s not strange that they were able to keep it quiet,” another insider said. The source added that Diaz has no plans to hire help to care for her newborn.

“Cameron wants to spend every second with the baby,” they shared.

A source told Us Weekly that Madden “has been waiting on Cam hand and foot, which is really sweet to see.”

“They just can’t believe their little miracle is finally here,” they added. “They’ve spent the last five years hoping for this, and it surpassed all of their expectations.”

Another insider said that Raddix’s nursery is pink-themed and has “other colorful touches.”

The new parents were reported to be dating in May 2014 and were reported to be engaged that December, tying the knot at Diaz’s home in Beverly Hills in January 2015. They have kept their relationship very private, though both have shared Instagram posts supporting their spouse and Madden got his wife’s name tattooed on his chest shortly after their wedding.

“Happy New Year from the Maddens,” Diaz and Madden wrote in a joint Instagram statement on Friday. “We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden. She has completely captured our hearts and completed our family. While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one’s privacy. So we won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD. From our family to all of yours, we’re sending our love and best wishes for a Happy New Year and Happy New Decade.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cameron Diaz (@camerondiaz) on Jan 3, 2020 at 10:20am PST

Photo Credit: Getty / Noel Vasquez