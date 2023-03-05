Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Heming Posts Throwback Video of Her 'Biggest Fan' Husband Amid Dementia Diagnosis

Bruce Willis' wife, Emma Heming, is reflecting back to a special moment between her and the iconic actor. Hemming took to Instagram to share a memory from last year, highlighting a video of the Die Hard star singing her praises. The 44-year-old former model shared the video with a new caption writing, "What's this new Memory thingy on IG!? Omg, my biggest fan. I'm in love with him." In the video, Willis says he is "crazy" about his wife's skincare brand, Cocobaba. It comes amid the actor's family announcing his retirement from acting to deal with a dementia diagnosis.

In February, Willis' family announced that his condition progressed to frontotemporal dementia, also known as FTD. The Alzheimer's Association notes that FTD "refers to a group of disorders caused by progressive nerve cell loss in the brain's frontal lobes (the areas behind your forehead) or its temporal lobes (the regions behind your ears). The association also says nerve cell damage caused by FTD can lead to "loss of function in these brain regions, which variably cause deterioration in behavior, personality and/or difficulty with producing or comprehending language."

Per Johns Hopkins, symptoms of FTD range. They include a variety of behavior and/or dramatic personality changes. The most common symptoms can include socially inappropriate, impulsive, or repetitive behaviors, impaired judgment, decreased self-awareness, inability to use or understand language; this may include difficulty naming objects, expressing words, or understanding the meanings of words, distractibility, and increasing dependence.

The initial diagnosis was made by Heming, Willis' ex-wife Demi Moore, and his daughters, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel, and Evelyn in a joint statement. Willis is 67 years old.

In Dec. 2022, Rumor announced that she's expecting her first child. Like her parents, she's also an actor, having a guest role on the FOX musical drama, Empire.