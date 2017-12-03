Britney Spears Gets Birthday Love from Boyfriend

Britney Spears turned 36 Saturday and got a romantic birthday present from boyfriend Sam Asghari.

Couldn’t ask for a better way to kick off my birthday ❤️🎂 pic.twitter.com/CnEXXw8lYB — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) December 2, 2017

Spears posted a video of herself blowing out the candles on a group of cupcakes and dancing at her home. “Couldn’t ask for a better way to kick off my birthday,” she wrote.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the brief clip, Asghari wishes her a happy birthday, to which she replies, “Thank you” and does a little dance. Spears wore a black, backless dress in the video. The table next to her is lined with lit candles.

Asghari posted the video on Instagram, with a longer birthday message for his girlfriend.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY ONE AND ONLY,” he wrote. “Thank you for being you, thank you for showing me the true meaning of a beautiful woman and a strong mother, and most of all thank you for being mine. I consider myself the luckiest man on this planet.”

He added the hashtag “luckiest man alive.”

Asghari appeared in Spears’ “Slumber Party” music video in 2016. They were rumored to be a couple after they were seen out together in November 2016. They were also seen together in a 2016 Christmas message on Snapchat.

Spears finally opened up about their relationship in a January 2017 radio interview.

Spears has two kids from her marriage to Kevin Federline, Sean and Jayden James. Spears and Federline were married from 2004 to 2007.

Photo credit: Instagram / Sam Asghari