Brielle Biermann Shares Steamy Bikini Pictures From Vacation With Baseball Player Boyfriend

Brielle Biermann and Michael Kopech are still dreaming of their tropical getaway. While their vacation is over, the pair has been sharing pictures full of sun, surf and buns.

The 19-year-old Don’t Be Tardy star shared a picture in which she is knee deep in water, looking over her shoulder. She is rocking dark shades and a tiny orange bikini.

“When I go on vacay I might rent out the Bahamas,” she captioned the sultry snap, quoting a Lil Yachty song.

Her minor league baseball player boyfriend also shared a few pictures of the couple.

“Beach bums. Mad fun. Man bun,” he captioned a photo of the two kissing on their hotel balcony.

“Last time I’ll see palm trees & sand until Spring Training 2017,” he wrote on a beachside snap of them embracing.