Brad Pitt Thanks Fans for Support During Divorce to Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt is thankful he has such supportive fans during his difficult divorce.

At the Los Angeles fan event for his new movie Allied, Pitt was grinning and signing autographs for excited selfie takers, Us Magazine reports.

The 52-year-old actor appeared happy to be with fans of his new WWII movie and took his time talking to as many people as he could. Fans were happy to see the actor so engaging as his divorce has been a hard battle to fight.

One person asked if Pitt’s hand was sore after signing so many autographs. The Moneyball actor said, “No, it’s really sweet. Everyone’s been really kind out here. It’s really nice to have the support. It’s great.”

In recent updats, Pitt has been cleared of all allagations of child abuse but the DCFS. There were rumors that he had abused his 15-year-ols son, Maddox, on a private plane. While the Department of Child and Family services have cleared Pitt, the FBI is still investigating the case. It’s reported that Angelina Jolie was interviewed by agents for four hours in her home.

Jolie has filed for full custody of their six kids but Pitt is battling back to get split custody. On this past Monday the couple was said to have reached an agreement.