Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s $400 Million Fortune Hangs in the Balance in Apparent Absence of Prenup

(Photo: Getty / Jason LaVeris)

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s split is shocking enough without considering the $400 million fortune the two will somehow have to divvy up.

There has been no information released as of yet about a prenuptual agreement, so it is possible the high-profile pair never made formal arrangements before the wedding, which might prove problematic as the relationship dissolves.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It’s pretty amazing to think that two people that have become so successful in their own rights have not actually entered into a prenuptial agreement, but when you’re getting married, it’s about love,” Fox Business Network’s Trish Regan told ET. “You don’t want to think about actually facing a divorce one day, so it’s possible that as they got caught up in the spirit of things, they just decided not to do that.”

Most of the couple’s money seems to be tied up in real estate. They own multiple vineyards and estates in Europe, including the $60 million Chateau Miraval estate and winery in France. They also have homes in Italy, London, New Orleans,Los Angeles and New York.

The entertainment moguls are also bringing in money from their various endeavors in the film industry.

“Brad Pitt is earning $20 million plus per movie,” Regan explained. “He also has a production company, Plan B, which has been responsible on the back end for some movies like The Big Short, Eat, Pray, Love and 12 Years a Slave, so he really has quite an enterprise there. Angelina Jolie is commanding anywhere from $15 million to $20 million a movie, and she’s involved, in some cases, in the writing and direction of these films.”

It is unclear how finances will affect the divorce since the papers were filed today and the separation only began last week.