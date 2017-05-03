Watch: Blake Shelton Gives Update on Gwen Stefani’s Ruptured Eardrum

Gwen Stefani is on the mend!

Blake Shelton shared an update his girlfriend’s health after she ruptured her eardrum last week.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“She’s getting better,” the 40-year-old told Entertainment Tonight. “Something like that is just slow, when you pop-blow your eardrum out, I don’t even know how that happens. But she says she can hear now. She’ll be all right.”

MORE: Gwen Stefani Cancels Las Vegas Performance After Rupturing Her Ear Drum

Stefani previously canceled her Las Vegas performance because of the injury. She sought out medical treatment at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Shelton, 40, told ET that her injury occurred when she boarded an airplane with a head cold. Her ear ruptured “once she got up to a certain altitude,” he explained.

“She’s singing tomorrow,” Shelton added, referencing Tuesday’s live episode of The Voice. “She’s doing good. She’s tough.”

For more on Gwen Stefani, check out our Womanista Approved list of her favorite lipstick and lip liner!

[H/T Twitter / @people]

Related:

Gwen Stefani Attends Sons’ First Communion After She Suffers Ruptured Eardrum

Blake Shelton Freaks out Over Gwen Stefani on the Empire State Building

Gwen Stefani Calls out Boyfriend Blake Shelton’s ‘Huge Mistake’