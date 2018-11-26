Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Did Not Elope in Reno, Despite Tabloid Report

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have been dating for almost three years now, but don’t assume that means the couple is tying the knot anytime soon.

Gossip Cop is debunking the latest report from tabloid, The Globe, which details how the two got eloped in Reno, Nevada after Shelton allegedly “gave in” to Stefani for the quickie wedding. While the supermarket gossip rag maintains that the country singer “whisked” way his longtime girlfriend and “snatched up a marriage license,” the story is entirely false.

The debunking geniuses outline how the fabricated story tries to lend its credibility to the story with unnamed and untraceable sources, adding that though they reached out to both of the singers’ reps, they also dug for marriage licenses in Reno and came up with nothing.

Additionally, The Globe reports that the two “got hitched by a preacher in the privacy of their hotel room… just the two of them.” However, Gossip Cop’s research debunks that such a fact is a mistake as Nevada’s laws cite how when getting married, “one witness must be present,” alluding to the fact that just “the two of them” would be impossible.

While the reports of them getting married are untrue, what’s real about the Shelton and Stefani is how serious the two are about each other. A source close to the couple recently told PEOPLE that the pair are in it for the long haul.

“They’re still madly in love and beyond inseparable,” the source said. “Blake has wanted to take his time with marriage, but he is absolutely committed to Gwen. They both feel they’ve found their true partner in life and plan to be together forever.”

The insider added how Shelton “still thinks he is so lucky that she wants to be with him and thinks she is the most beautiful woman in the world.”

Shelton himself verified those reports of his affection for Stefani, telling PEOPLE about how happy he has been with her despite his initial skepticism upon their first few dates.

“When we first started seeing each other, friends of mine would be like, ‘What the hell is that all about?’” he said. “But if you ever had a chance to be around us together, it does make sense.”

“I wouldn’t change one thing about my life right now,” he added. “I’m happy. Sometimes happiness can seem like fleeting moments, but this one has been staying in the same lane for a long time. It’s just amazing.”

