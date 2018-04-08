Blake Shelton Tells ‘Adopted Okie’ Gwen Stefani ‘I Love You Pretty Girl’

Gwen Stefani was born in California, but she is having no trouble getting used to Blake Shelton‘s Oklahoma lifestyle. Shelton even called Stefani an “adopted Okie” on Twitter.

Hey @gwenstefani it’s official… with your arrowhead finding eye you are now an adopted Okie!!! Side note: I love you pretty girl… #truth pic.twitter.com/vgfVOZp1nD — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) April 8, 2018

“Hey [Stefani] it’s official… with your arrowhead finding eye you are now an adopted Okie!!!” he wrote on Friday. “Side note: I love you pretty girl… #truth.”

Shelton included a photo of the arrowheads the “Hollaback Girl” singer found.

A Stefani fan later asked Shelton, “Did Gwen find those arrowheads on your ranch?!? If so, that’s very cool.”

“Yep!!” Shelton replied.

Yep!! — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) April 8, 2018

Stefani and her three sons — Kingston, 11; Zuma, 9; and Apollo, 4 — have been spending spring break in Shelton’s home state.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Stefani posted several Boomerang videos on her Instagram Story last week, showing the 48-year-old singer exploring Oklahoma. Her niece, Stella Stefani, also tagged along for the adventure.

Shelton and Stefani met while filming The Voice and began dating in 2015, the same year he split from ex-wife Miranda Lambert. Shelton, who does not have children himself, has become close to Stefani’s children since then.

“I never saw that coming, but it’s so fun,” he said during an appearance on the Today Show about being close to children. “At this point in my life, I kind of had put that, like — ‘Well, I guess that wasn’t meant to be’ — and then all of a sudden it happens one way or another and it’s like wow, I really missed out on a lot. So having them around is, I don’t even know how to describe it, it’s so much fun.”

Shelton can now be seen on NBC’s The Voice. He is also on tour for his latest album, Texoma Shore, which is named after Lake Texoma in Texas and Oklahoma. He will be performing in Chicago on June 22 and has several events throughout the summer on his schedule.

As for Stefani, she released her latest album, You Make It Feel Like Christmas, in October. She told Billboard she was inspired to do a Christmas record after going for a run on Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch. He even appeared on the title track.

“It was really a whim,” she said of her decision to make the album. “The way it works is you have to get it done really early, and I had no idea that I would be able to write so quickly, because I’m such a slow writer. It just came right out. I did six songs in three sessions.”