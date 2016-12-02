Blake Shelton Explains What It Is He Loves About Gwen Stefani

(Photo: Getty/ Kevin Winter )

Blake Shelton can’t stop gushing about Gwen Stefani and the country star knows exactly why he fell so hard for her.

“It’s been just an eye opener to be with someone like her,” the “Go Ahead and Break My Heart” singer shared with Ellen DeGeneres during Friday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, according to E! News. “Believe it or not…I mean, you think Gwen Stefani and No Doubt, and she is literally maybe the most normal person that I’ve ever met in my life. It’s been good for me to be with somebody that’s so grounded and just a good human being with a great heart.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“She’s very, very down to earth,” the host agreed. “She’s kind of like a homebody.”

Shelton and Stefani have been dating since 2015 when they were both coaches on The Voice. While he fell in love with her for her personality and support, he admits her looks didn’t hurt either.

“And she’s hot,” Shelton gushed. “Have you seen her? I mean look at that!”

“Oh, I didn’t notice. I just realized,” DeGeneres joked. “Now that I look at her, she is attractive!”

If they decide to get married, Shelton will have plenty of material for his vows.