Blake Shelton Calls 4 Years With Gwen Stefani ‘Kind of a Blur’

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have been happily dating for nearly four years now, with the couple set to celebrate their anniversary this fall.

“It’s actually shocking that it has already been that long,” Shelton told PEOPLE. “It’s kind of a blur. It still feels like it’s pretty new to me. I guess it is, relatively. Four years isn’t forever, but man, it seems like it just happened in no time.”

Shelton and Stefani first met in 2015 when they were both coaches on The Voice. Shelton had just split from ex-wife Miranda Lambert and Stefani was also going through a divorce from Gavin Rossdale. The duo quickly bonded over their shared experiences and soon began dating, and they’re now happier than ever.

“You know, I gotta say that we couldn’t be happier, and we’ve never been doing better,” he told Entertainment Tonight last month adding that their bond “gets stronger every day.”

Because of Shelton and Stefani’s clear connection, the couple has been chased by marriage rumors for years, but according to the “God’s Country” singer, they’re doing just fine right where they are.

“First of all, the rumors stuff, I’m not gonna sit here and say that it makes me mad. It’s funny. I’ve learned over the years just to take that for what it is,” Shelton mused. “If I am somehow, and Gwen is somehow, newsworthy enough that they have to make up stories about us just to have something to say, then I guess that’s a good problem to have,”

“Obviously, that’s gotta lead somewhere, but I promise you, we won’t break the news in any of the grocery store trash magazines,” he added before addressing interviewer Nancy O’Dell. “When it happens, you’ll hear about it from somebody like you. Maybe even you, exclusively. You’re credible. You’re incredible, and you’re credible.”

No matter which of his many projects Shelton is working on, he knows that he can always count on Stefani to be by his side and help him through anything.

“She’s never not been supportive or a cheerleader, just the most encouraging person I’ve ever had in my life, on any level. It’s unbelievable how supportive she is,” he gushed. “I tell her this all the time, and she doesn’t realize it, but Gwen’s one of these people that I learn so much from, because no matter what the situation is, she has a way of looking at something from every angle possible, and understanding if there’s turmoil or something going on, instead of just jumping to conclusions or reacting, it’s, ‘Well, here’s why they may feel that way.’”

“I’ve learned a lot from her — to not be so reactive as I used to be,” he added. “She’s definitely helped to calm me down, for sure.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Gabe Ginsberg