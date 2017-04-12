Blake Shelton Blames Gwen Stefani for ‘Voice’ Gaffe, Internet Reacts

Blake Shelton made a bit of a blunder on The Voice Monday night, and the Internet made sure to call him out for it.

During the show’s third knockout round, coaches Gwen Stefani and Alicia Keys were floored when Shelton said he had never heard of Bob Marley’s “Redemption Song” before contestant Brandon Royal sang it on the show, Us Weekly shares.

He attempted to make up for the fact by saying that he knows Marley’s “One Love” before blaming Stefani for his lack of knowledge.

“I feel like that’s her responsibility,” he told Keys of Stefani introducing him to different types of music.

After Shelton made the comment, Twitter made sure to point out that the country star has, in fact, heard the song before, when The Voice Season 5 winner Tressanne Chin performed the tune in front of Shelton.

See what Twitter had to say about the moment below.

@blakeshelton #VoiceKnockouts I heard that, don’t try to blame that on Gwen! Hope you’ve listened to Redemption Song like Alicia told you! — SN (@stormeec66) April 11, 2017

#TheVoice how does Blake not remember the redemption song? Tressanne Chin sang it two seasons ago and she won that year. Come on Blakey! — Sharon Frye (@fryeby) April 11, 2017

