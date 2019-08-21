Blake Lively’s Present for Husband Ryan Reynolds Has Social Media Swooning

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have become quite the power couple over the years. They’re the definition of couple goals, as the trend would suggest.

The couple showed off their awesomeness once again. The Deadpool star shared a piece of art that Lively gave to him, and it has earned all of their fans’ approval.

The caption reads, “My first job was delivering newspapers for The Vancouver Sun. The house in the painting is my childhood home. My brothers and I spent years trying to kill each other on that lawn. There are a lot of Easter eggs in the painting, including my idol, John Candy on the front page of the newspaper. The house no longer stands but it’s a living, breathing thing in my head. This piece of art is the greatest present my wife has ever given me. It was created by [Danny Galieote].”

In typical Reynolds fashion, though, he had to get a little joke at the very end of his sentimental post, “If there’s ever a fire, I’m grabbing this first. I’ll come back for Blake.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on Aug 14, 2019 at 4:48pm PDT

The couple is nearing the arrival of their third child. The two already are parents to their two daughters, James, 4, and Inez, 2. The news first broke during the premiere of Reynolds’ latest starring role in Pokemon: Detective Pikachu.

There won’t be a ton of photos or appearances by the family altogether, however. Lively told PEOPLE that she prefers to keep their children out of the spotlight as much as they can. She cited how her husband “had a nice, normal upbringing, and we want our kids to have the same normal life that we had.”

Family clearly has become at the forefront for the couple. Earlier, Reynolds explained that the couple will never film movies simultaneously. They want them to all stay together “as a unit” because “as long as we’re together, we’re home.”

That’s couple goals to the max, right?

Reynolds better have something prepared because he’s got some big shoes to fill in the gift-giving department now. Lively’s birthday is fast approaching as the actress turns 32 on Aug. 25.

Reynolds will be shortly after, turning 43 on Oct. 23, but we think this incredible portrait should have any future gift giving covered for Lively now. After all, how can she top “the greatest present” ever?