Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian Have Set a Wedding Date

Another extravagant Kardashian wedding is in the works!

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian have already set their wedding date despite the ongoing legal battle between Chyna and the Kardashian sisters, Us Weekly reports.

Chyna’s business attorney, Walter Mosley, responded to rumors that the couple may not make it down the aisle.

“They’re getting married! [And] there’s a date,” Mosley told Us, however he added that he was “not at liberty” to share the exact wedding date.

A source added, “They are planning on getting married next summer but haven’t planned anything else. They want to work it out with E! for another season of the show first.”

Chyna’s recent request to trademark her soon-to-be married name was blocked by the sister’s companies causing some family drama.