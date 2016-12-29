Blac Chyna and Kris Jenner Rush to ER, Family Member Reportedly Had Medical Emergency

On Wednesday night, Kris Jenner and Blac Chyna were filmed rushing to the hospital after someone in the family reportedly had a medical emergency, according to TMZ.

Chyna and Kris Jenner arrived separately around 9:45 PM. The Kardashian family matriarch showed up with her boyfriend Corey Gamble.

The speculation at the moment is that Rob Kardashian was the one who was in medical distress.

When 28-year-old Blac Chyna arrived at the ER, she was without her newborn baby, Dream Kardashian.

We hope for a speedy and full recovery for the Kardashian family member in the hospital.

This story is developing…

