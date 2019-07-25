See Bindi Irwin’s First Ever Photo With Fiance Chandler Powell

Bindi Irwin and boyfriend Chandler Powell announced their engagement on Wednesday, July 24, with Powell popping the question at the Australia Zoo in Queensland, where the couple first met six years ago.

Powell, who was a professional wakeboarder at the time, was in Australia for a tournament and decided to visit the zoo, where Irwin was leading tours. The two began talking and instantly developed a bond, keeping in contact as friends before they eventually started dating.

On the day they met, the pair snapped a photo together, with Irwin wearing her Australia Zoo uniform and holding a rather prickly animal as Powell stood beside her and flashed the camera a thumbs-up.

“Spent yesterday at the Australia Zoo along with Bindi Irwin and staff!” Powell’s caption read. “One of the most educational and inspirational experiences I’ve ever been a part of. Thanks for making it so amazing!”

The photo is the pair’s first together, and it also happens to be the earliest photo on Powell’s Instagram feed, which has since been filled up with more shots of the 22-year-old and his fiancée along with stunning photos of wildlife and the couple’s adventures together.

“It just so happened that Bindi was giving tours that day,” Powell told PEOPLE in December. “I’m like, ‘Wow she is amazing.’” He shared that the duo “hit it off right away” and that “We haven’t looked back since.”

Six years later, Powell proposed to Irwin on her 21st birthday after relocating from his native Florida to live in Australia with her family.

“On my birthday I said ‘yes’ and ‘forever’ to the love of my life,” Irwin wrote on Instagram. “Chandler, close to 6 years ago I fell in love with you and every day since has been a whirlwind of adventure and true happiness. I’m so looking forwarding to spending our forever together as your wife. Here’s to a lifetime of friendship, purpose and unconditional love. — Now let’s get married already!”

“She said YES!” Powell captioned his own engagement post. “Almost 6 years ago we met at Australia Zoo. I immediately fell head over heels for her kind and thoughtful heart that radiates so much light. Proposing in her very favorite place in the zoo, surrounded by animals, seemed like the perfect way to embark on this incredible new chapter in our lives. Bee, I love you more than anything in this world and I always will. Happy Birthday.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @bindisueirwin