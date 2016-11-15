Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell Can’t Contain Their Love

Bindi Irwin is not shy about expressing her love for her boyfriend!

The Dancing With the Stars winner and her boyfriend Chandler Powell spent the weekend together to celebrate his 20th birthday, E! News reports. They both couldn’t help but gush about their affection on social media.

Irwin shared a photo of her, Powell and an adorable koala bear on Instagram writing, “For 20 years you have brought endless amounts of light into this world. I am thankful every day to have you in my life. We’ve travelled the world together and had some of the most extraordinary adventures. I’m so excited to continue on this beautiful journey with you.”

The 18-year-old star added, “Your kindness and strength is inspiring, and your smile will always be my favorite. Happy birthday my sunshine, you’re amazing.”

And even though it was his birthday weekend, the professional wakeboarder took to Instagram to give a shout out to his girlfriend for planning “an amazing birthday.”

“20 years old will definitely be the most difficult age for me to get used to thus far…I couldn’t have asked for a better way to spend it than living in the middle of nowhere for a few days with my girl @bindisueirwin,” he wrote. “She sure knows how to give me an amazing birthday.”

They spent his birthday hiking the Great Dividing Rage and settled in to watch the supermoon.