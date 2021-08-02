Bill and Melinda Gates' Divorce Finalized

✖

Bill and Melinda Gates' divorce is finally official. On Monday, TMZ reported that the couple had finalized their divorce in court just a few months after the first filing was made. The distribution of their considerable assets seems to have been amicable.

Court records showed that judge signed off on Bill and Melinda Gates' divorce filings on Monday, bringing the speedy legal process to a close. The couple first filed for divorce in May of 2021 and moved quickly through the process. TMZ obtained the finalized documents which looked about as we expected — no spousal support, no custody issues to contend with and no deviation from the pre-nuptial agreement they signed years ago. The separation of material assets was already outlined in a document the couple created called the "Separation Contract."

The legal documents also note that Melinda will not change her last name from Gates. The couple does not have any minor children but they do have adult offspring. Their prenup reportedly describes how those adult children will be supported.

Melinda was the one to file for divorce back in May, although at the time it was reported to be a mutual decision. She and Bill Gates had been married for 27 years up to that point and had grown extremely wealthy together. Their net worth was estimated at $130 billion, so each of them could not be worth as much as $65 billion or more.

Gates made his fortune by founding Microsoft, though over the years he and Melinda have made their names equally well known in the world of philanthropy. The two support a number of causes around the globe, though their charitable efforts never decrease their personal net worth. Melinda keeping her last name will likely help in those efforts since so many of their organizations are already branded with titles like "The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation."

The Gates explained how they will continue working together on those programs when they separated back in May. Their statement read: "After a great deal of thought of and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage. Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives."

"We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue to work together at the foundations, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives," the statement went on. "We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life."