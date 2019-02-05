‘Biggest Loser’ Trainer Jillian Michaels’ Ex Files to End Domestic Partnership

More than half a year after Jillian Michaels announced her split from domestic partner Heidi Rhoades, Rhoades filed documents to legally end their partnership.

Rhoades, a music manager, filed documents for “dissolution with minor children” in Los Angeles on Monday, according to TMZ. The documents are to end the domestic partnership, as the two reportedly never got married.

As previously reported, Michaels, 44, announced that she and Rhoades had been “split for a while now” back in June. “We’ve found we’re better friends and parents living apart than staying together,” she said at the time.

In a video Q&A on her Instagram Story on Monday, The Biggest Loser trainer fielded a question from a follower that asked, “Are you single?”

Michaels called out to someone off-camera, “Babe! Baby? Am I single?” to which the person answered, “Yeah.” Another person off-camera joked, “You are now,” as Michaels laughed in the selfie video.

Her and Rhoade’s 6-year-old son, Phoenix, then walked on camera, asking, “What’s single?”

“Single means, ‘Am I gonna die alone?’” Michaels said, still laughing, to which her son replied, “No.”

In addition to Phoenix, Rhoades and Michaels also share an adopted daughter, Lukensia, who they welcomed when she was 2 years old, the same month Rhoades gave birth to Phoenix in May 2012.

Rhoades has not commented publicly on the breakup. She does have a Twitter page, but has used it only sporadically since November 2016. In June 2018, Michaels announced the breakup after the couple had been together for nine years.

“You’ve been with me through it all so I’m sharing some news with you… Heidi and I have been split for awhile now,” she wrote. “We’ve found we’re better friends and parents living apart than staying together. Life and people change but our love for one another and commitment to raising our two kids as an inseparable team remains. Thanks for always loving and supporting us, the feeling is mutual!”

Michaels proposed to Rhoades in the finale of her E! reality series Just Jillian in 2016.

“I know I’m an a– a lot of the time, but if you will continue to put up with me, I would like you to marry me,” Michaels told Rhoades in the episode. “And even though I gave you that ring, I got a ring [for myself].”

Michaels appeared on 13 seasons of The Biggest Loser, which last aired in 2016, the same year her E! reality series aired.