‘Big Bang Theory’ Star Johnny Galecki Reveals Romantic Selfie With Girlfriend Alaina Meyer

Johnny Galecki posted a new romantic selfie with girlfriend Alaina Meyer on Instagram, continuing to fuel speculation about when the couple will be hearing wedding bells.

While The Big Bang Theory star is wrapping up his time on the long-running series and looking to his future (possibly with The Conners) his personal life is blossoming thanks to his romance with Meyer. The couple confirmed their relationship in September according to Us Weekly, sparking marriage speculation at the time with another Instagram post featuring the pair with matching rings.

This turned out to be a false alarm, cleared up by Meyer in a repost of the image that was captioned with the hashtag for “not married.” Still, it is clear that the pair are not shy about sharing their connection online, with Galecki keeping it simple while kicking up the romance with his latest post.

Before Meyer, the Big Bang star dated his co-star Kaley Cuoco from 2008 until 2010, followed by a relationship with Pan Am actress Kelli Garner from 2012 until 2014.

Galecki made his public debut with Meyer during the 2018 People’s Choice Awards. Meyer highlighted the night on Instagram saying, “Peeps choice was so fun with my bae,” in a caption. The couple also posted a look back at their first year together, including the People’s Choice appearance and other candid moments through the end of 2018.

Could 2019 be full of surprises? Galecki might have some time to fill when The Big Bang Theory comes to an end with a one-hour finale on May 16. He called the end of the show “all VERY surreal” on social media, so it will be interesting to see what comes next.

Photo Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic