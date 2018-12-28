‘Big Bang Theory’ Star Kaley Cuoco Swoons Over Husband Karl Cook Following Honeymoon Getaway

Kaley Cuoco’s husband Karl Cook never fails to “wow” her, especially not when it comes to the couple’s winter wonderland of a honeymoon.

The Big Bang Theory actress shared a sweet photo of herself and her new husband about to kiss while clad in chic winter gear on a picturesque Swiss mountainside.

“This trip has been beyond anything I could have ever imagined,” she wrote beneath the snap. “[Karl Cook] said ‘let me plan the honeymoon’! I should have known this wouldn’t be a normal adventure in any sense of the word! You are constantly wowing me and always a step ahead .. thank you my love for helping us make memories we will never forget .. and teaching me that truffles are NOT mushrooms. (But they kinda are) [laughing emoji].”

She ended with a sly diss to a potential paparazzo for snapping the photo of them, writing, “Oh and thank you fake nice man paparazzi person for capturing this moment. It wouldn’t have been the same without you!”

The newlyweds have been showing off their love for one another on social media since they first started dating at the end of 2016. The pair got engaged a year later and tied the knot at the end of June.

Cuoco had previously been married to Ryan Sweeting, marrying the pro tennis player in 2013 and splitting two years later.

Her relationship with Cook is different than any of her other relationships, however, a source close to the actress told E! News at the time of their wedding.

“After her marriage and other past relationships, this one definitely stands out as being different,” the source told the outlet. “She loves his sense of humor and feels like he brings out the best in her. She trusts him completely and after she was burned in the past, she appreciates how genuine he is. They are in it for the long run but she doesn’t know what the future holds. They are totally in love and happy together.”

The couple is so perfect together that fans have even jumped the gun on guessing Cuoco was pregnant, sparking an epic clapback earlier this week.

“So, because I’m in traffic I thought I’d take this time to comment on some Instagram trolls,” she said in her Instagram Story. “I posted a picture this morning of my sister and I from an event last night and people said I looked pregnant.”

“Now, would you ever walk up to someone on the street or at an event where they’re obviously dressed up and say, ‘Are you pregnant?’” she continued. “It’s just so comedic and shocking that people would ask that.”

“I’m not pregnant. I guess it was a pregnant angle. Seriously, shut up,” she concluded.

