‘Big Bang Theory’ Star Kaley Cuoco Reveals She and Karl Cook Have a ‘Very Unconventional Marriage’

Kaley Cuoco and husband Karl Cook tied the knot in July 2018, and while the two couldn’t be happier, there are some unique aspects to their marriage that they don’t share with many other couples.

“We have a very unconventional marriage, you know, we have different locations that we’re at a lot,” The Big Bang Theory star told E! News. “You know, we’re not together every single day and I think, personally, it’s important, it works well for us. If we want to Instagram shame each other, Instagram shame each other. It just makes life really fun.”

Cuoco added that she and her husband don’t currently live together, though they’re planning to in the future.

“We’re building our dream house,” she revealed. “We’re eventually going to be under the same roof forever.”

Cuoco and Cook aren’t the only couple to have this arrangement, as Gwyneth Paltrow and husband Brad Falchuk, who married in September 2018, are also waiting to move in together.

“I’m moving in September. We’ve just done it slowly,” Falchuk told WSJ Magazine. “Divorce is terrible, even when it’s the right thing to do. And it’s really hard on kids. Come September, we’re all gonna Brady Bunch it up, and it’ll be great.”

Earlier this year, Paltrow told The Sunday Times that Falchuk spent four nights a week at her house and the remaining three at his own.

“Oh, all my married friends that the way we live sounds ideal and we shouldn’t change a thing,” she said.

“Married life has been really good,” she added in a new essay for InStyle. “We took a year to let everybody [in the family] take it in and let the dust settle. And now we’re moving in together this month. I adore my husband. He’s brilliant and deeply kind. I feel like he’s a real equal too. And he pushes me in the best ways. I really like being married. It’s fun.”

During Cuoco’s chat with E! News, the actress also joked about her husband’s propensity for joking with her on Instagram.

“He loves his Instagram posts,” she cracked. “He’s his biggest fan.”

Fans know that Cook loves to lovingly embarrass his wife on social media, most recently doing so with a slideshow of photos and videos celebrating their first wedding anniversary.

“Everyone posts wedding pictures amongst other idealized images on their anniversary, not me, these are images of my gorgeous wife I remember,” he wrote. “I love you [Kaley Cuoco].”

