Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s Twins Have Reportedly Left the Hospital

Beyoncé and Jay-Z have officially welcomed their twins, and the newest additions to the Carter family have reportedly left the hospital with their famous parents, E! News reports.

The twins remained at Los Angeles’ UCLA Medical Center for a period of time after their birth, but a source shared that both mom and babies have left the hospital and are “doing great.”

Another source added that Beyoncé “looked amazing and was glowing,” and that the star was mellow and calm.

Now that they twins have left the hospital, the Daily Mail reports that the Carter family has set up camp at a $400,000-a-month Malibu rental home that sits on 6.3 acres and features 14 bathrooms, 10 bedrooms and a 25-foot infinity pool. The home, referred to as La Villa Contenta, is currently listed for $54.5 million.

Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, reportedly visited the compound Sunday to see her new grandchildren, who are believed to be a boy and girl.

Beyoncé and her husband have not yet made an official statement regarding the twins’ arrival.

