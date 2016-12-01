Benjamin Walker and Kaya Scodelario Are Officially Parents

Welcome to the world little man. We couldn’t be happier or more in love with you & Arnie’s loving his new cuddle buddy. ❤️ A photo posted by Kaya Scodelario-Davis (@kayascods) on Dec 1, 2016 at 11:03am PST

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter star Benjamin Walker and Kaya Scodelario have officially welcomed a precious baby into the world!

The Maze Runner actress Scodelario took to Instagram to announce their son’s arrival saying, “Welcome to the world little man. We couldn’t be happier or more in love with you & Arnie’s loving his new cuddle buddy.”

I have the most wonderful friends in the world. Thank you @paige167h @hanshan_x @xleahx4 for throwing us an amazing surprise baby shower. We love you, and so will your future nephew!! 😊👶🏻 A photo posted by Kaya Scodelario-Davis (@kayascods) on Aug 22, 2016 at 6:47am PDT

The couple announced back in June that they would be expecting their first child after marrying back in December 2015 after a year of dating.

The pair have been open about keeping the universe up-to-date on their baby bump news thoughout the pregnancy.

The little man’s name and birth date has yet to be announced.