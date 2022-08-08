Ben Simmons and TV Host Maya Jama Just Broke Up

Ben Simmons and Maya Jama have called it quits. Seven months after Simmons dropped to one knee and popped the question, the 26-year-old pro basketball player and the 27-year-old British TV presenter have reportedly called off their engagement, with Jama said to be the one to end the relationship.

Sources confirmed the split to The Sun, revealing that Jama broke up with Simmons last month to focus on her career. Simmons and Jama had a long distance relationship, with Jama traveling back and forth to America, though "Maya called it off engagement after things came to head last month" and "she is not going back to New York now." According to the source, the break up is "heartbreaking for both of them, especially as they were so committed to each other," but they are "both young and want to focus on their careers." Although it is uncertain what the future holds for Simmons, who plays basketball for the Brooklyn Nets, Jama "has a bright future ahead of her with job offers coming in all over the world and is feeling positive. She has been hitting the gym a lot and spending time with her good friends."

At this time, neither Simmons nor Jama have commented on the reports or the current state of their relationship, though Jama tweeted in a cryptic Aug. 7 tweet, "stop believing 'sources' in papers plz.'. However, in recent weeks, Jama has been spotted without and without her engagement ring. Although she seen sporting a ring on her left hand in a recent Instagram story over the weekend, MEAWW reports it didn't appear to be her engagement ring, which she did wear as she wore the stunning diamond ring at the GRM Gala on Monday night.

News of the alleged split comes several months after Simmons and Jama became engaged. The Sun reported in early January that Simmons proposed over the holidays, though the couple "decided to keep the news low-key and tell only those closest to them." The outlet's sources added, "Ben adores Maya and has fallen head over heels for her. He picked up the ring on Jewelers' Row in the diamond district of Philadelphia the day before he proposed. He chose the ring himself and felt he knew exactly what she would want. Maya said yes and they're both thrilled."

In the months that followed, Jama could be seen sporting the stunning engagement ring on her finger. Simmons and Jama first sparked dating rumors back in July 2021 after they were spotted kissing at a 2021 Wimbledon match. Simmons previously dated Kendall Jenner on and off from 2018 until early 2020. Jama, meanwhile, dated British rapper Stormzy from 2015 until 2019.