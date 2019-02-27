Bella Thorne and Tana Mongeau Officially Break Up

Bella Thorne and girlfriend Tana Mongeau have officially split.

The Shake It Up alum broke the news to fans on Twitter and asked for them to stop inquiring about the situation.

“Tana and I aren’t together anymore, pls stop asking. We love U guys,” Thorne wrote, adding a heart emoji.

Thorne was famously in an open relationship with both Mongeau and rapper Mod Sun. It is presumed that her relationship with the “Shoot ‘Em Down” rapper is still intact.

Mongeau also confirmed the split on her Twitter account, noting that there is no ill will between herself and the Midnight Sun actress.

“I love her forever don’t get that twisted,” the YouTuber wrote. “She changed my life forever. Don’t rly wanna talk on it.. there’s no negativity at all.”

Mongeau, who gained notoriety for her failed 2017 fan convention TanaCon, then responded fan who wished the former lovers the best and hoped they were happy.

“I’m not fully (happy). This obviously breaks my heart,” Mongeau wrote. “I will be though. As long as she is.”

The breakup is believe to be rather recent, as Thorne recently confirmed she was still with both celebrities during a Gay Times interview published in January.

“I don’t think anybody will really understand the bonds that I share with Mod or Tana,” Thorne said. “Yeah, we joke around about poly, but we aren’t in the sense that we don’t put a word, a box or label too many things. It is what it is.”

Thorne was also open about the fluidity of her sexuality in that interview, identifying as bisexual despite some people’s misunderstanding of the term.

“It seems like no one understands bisexuality at all,” Thorne said. “In this world, it’s like you’re either gay or you’re straight; there’s no in between. If you f— a guy once, you must be gay. Like, what? No. That’s just being fluid. It’s not a gay or straight box. It’s this middle in-between world that nobody can put in a box, which makes them so mad. People are so mad that they can’t put it in a box, can’t explain it and can’t see how it works that they hate on it.”

