Bella Thorne Possibly Subtweets Tana Mongeau After Jake Paul Engagement

Bella Thorne’s latest tweet might be a subtle shot at her ex-girlfriend, Tana Mongeau, after she announced her engagement to Jake Paul.

Mongeau announced that she and fellow YouTube star Paul were engaged this weekend at her 21st birthday party, but Thorne did not seem to be happy for her. The model posted a heartbroken tweet, apparently consisting of song lyrics or a poem.

“I can’t say this on the phone to u, we need to meet up it’s over do [sic]…” she wrote.

It did not take fans long to guess that Thorne’s post related to the news about her ex. Many flooded the replies with questions about Mongeau — where the two stand and how much she knows about the reported engagement. Many even tagged Mongeau to make sure that she saw the tweet.

Thorne and Mongeau were together for about a year before they broke up in February. The two were in an open relationship, and publicly had trysts with other celebrities and influencers. Notably, they both went out with musician Mod Sun while still dating each other.

Thorne and Mongeau announced their breakup in February following months of speculation, although they did not offer much detail. In statements on Twitter, both assured their fans that they were on good terms, but that does not necessarily mean that Thorne would be alright with Mongeau’s engagement.

Hope this means you’re going to meet up with Tana. Miss you’re guys’ posts about one another💙 @tanamongeau — Brendon Smith (@bigdogXVI) June 24, 2019



Still, some fans are questioning whether Mongeau and Paul really are engaged, or if they are setting up some kind elaborate publicity prank. Paul is known for large-scale jokes, and so far his light-speed romance with Mongeau has all the tell-tale signs of one.

Mongeau posted photos and videos showing that Paul bought her a car, took her to Las Vegas and gave her a massive cake reading “Will you marry me, Tana?”

Mongeau later posted a photo of the ring, but fans are still questioning the whole relationship. A big part of the suspicion comes from Paul, who has not mentioned the engagement at all. Even before, he told his subscribers that his relationship with Mongeau was “real, but it’s also not.”

JAKE JUST PROPOSED — Tana Mongeau (@tanamongeau) June 24, 2019



“This whole thing with Tana is like escalating. I don’t even know how to describe it. It’s real, but it’s also not. But it also is, so it’s weird, man. I don’t know what it’s going to turn into. Stay tuned,” he said in a video uploaded back in May.

So far, Mongeau has not responded to Thorne’s mournful tweet.